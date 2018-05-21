Spence's Challenge: Monday, May 21st

May 21, 2018
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,073)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Saturday at Shadow Creek here in Las Vegas, who challenged the World Long Drive Champion to a contest...and then dropped the mic on him?          A: TIGER WOODS

2) Who hosted last night's Billboard Music Awards?           A: KELLY CLARKSON

3) Chrissy Teigen and John Legend revealed their newborn son's name this weekend. What is it?            A: MILES

4) What did Beyonce buy in New Orleans?           A: A CHURCH

5) Following the Royal Wedding, which member of Meghan Markle's family is telling the rest of the family to now "shut up?"           A: HER FATHER, THOMAS

