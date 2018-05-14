Spence's Challenge: Monday, May 14th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

5 Questions..... 30 seconds to answer..... all those questions based off headlines from the day before. So basically read your facebook timeline and you should be good to go. If you can tie Spence, you get the Terrible Herbst jackpot (currently at $898)..... beat him for a $1000 bonus. Get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a by reviewing some of Monday's questions:

1) A fired fast food manager in Fresno was awarded nearly $8 Million for wrongful termination from what company? A: CHIPOTLE

2) Former professional sports coach Chuck Knox passed away over teh weekend. What sport did he coach? A: FOOTBALL

3) Which late night talk show host was confirmed over the weekend as having an invite to the Royal Wedding? A: JAMES CORDEN

4) Kevin James and Leah Remini got headlines from reaction to their cancelled show. What was the show called? A: KEVIN CAN WAIT

5) What casual dining chain announced Saturday that a data incident at some restaurants may have resulted in a debit and credit ard data breach? A: CHILI'S