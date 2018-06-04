Spence's Challenge: Monday, June 4th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,173)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who was the surprise commencement speaker at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida yesterday? A: JIMMY FALLON

2) It's the worst E-coli outbreak since 2006. What vegetable is causing the problem? A: LETTUCE

3) The headlines all scream about how Solo: A Star Wars Story is struggling at the box office. So what movie was number one this weekend? A: SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

4) What movie star's fans are freaking out after pictures emerged of them looking really skinny and with a fully shaved head? A: JOHNNY DEPP

5) The Vice President of GM crashed a $120,000 pace car at the start of the Detroit Grand Prix. What kind of car was it? A: CORVETTE