Spence's Challenge: Monday, June 18th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $248)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) The last 3 World Cup Champions have lost their first game of the next World Cup. Who was the latest to go down? A: GERMANY

2) Harry and Meghan went to a "sort of" Royal Wedding. Who got married? A: DIANAS NIECE

3) The remains of a previously undiscovered species of heavily armored dinosaur were found in what country? A: MEXICO

4) What Rotten Tomatoes score did John Travolta's new "Gotti" movie get? A: ZERO

5) Senator Ted Cruz played a one-on-one basketball game for charity on Saturday against whom? A: JIMMY KIMMEL