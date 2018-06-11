Spence's Challenge: Monday, June 11th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $123)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Real Housewife Teresa Giudice took 3rd place in her first competition this weekend. What was she competing in? A: BODY BUILDING

2) What Hollywood star was arrested in Hermosa Beach this weekend for DWI and resisting arrest? A: VINCE VAUGHN

3) Rumors of Lebron James leaving Cleveland heated up over the weekend as his sons are said to now be enrolled in schools in what city? A: LOS ANGELES

4) Who'se catching heat for using realistic gunshot sound effects during their set at Bonnaroo? A: EMINEM

5) What was the number one movie at the box office this weekend? A: OCEANS 8