Spence Loses The Money!!

The Chet Buchanan Show

February 4, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Features
Spence

DOWN GOES SPENCE!! Krystle Turner from Summerlin ended up with more correct answers than your boy meaning she gets the cash. Krystle collected $223 from the Terrible Herbst Jackpot PLUS a $1000 bonus for beating Spence. 

That means the Terrible Herbst jackpot resets to $98. Play the game Tuesday (2/5) morning at 7:25a for your chance at over $1000 in cash. 5 Questions, 30 seconds and 1 man... do you think you have what it takes to win? Study up! In fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) What airline tried three times to get passengers to their destination, only to have three separate issues make them return to the gate three separate times…before they ultimately cancelled the flight?     A: HAWAIIAN

Who was said to have CRUSHED Night Three of the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Saturday night?     A: BRUNO MARS

Which NFL star pranked fans at the Super Bowl as a dancing crossing guard?      A: ODELL BECKHAM JR.

Real Housewife Gina Kirschenheiter was busted for DUI over the weekend. Which Real Housewives show is she on?      A: ORANGE COUNTY

Who was Kate Beckinsale spotted holding hands with this weekend?       A: PETE DAVIDSON

Tags: 
98.5 Cash Chet Buchanan Game jackpot Kayla KLUC Las Vegas pop culture Spence Spences Challenge terrible herbst The Chet Buchanan Show trivia win money

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 223 The Chet Buchanan Show
Match Game: Back In High School, Spence Played Football and Was Penalized In Every Game For _______ing The Passer. The Chet Buchanan Show
How Did Jeremy Piven Get Kayla to Snort?? The Chet Buchanan Show
Jeremy Piven In Studio. We Play The Big Game Match Game. Spence Debuts a NEW Song Of The Week. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 222 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 221 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes