Spence's Challenge: Monday, February 25th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

February 25, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Features
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $423)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (2/26) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who grabbed for a security guard's gun after getting thrown out of Floyd Mayweather's birthday party Saturday?       A: TYGA

2) Meanwhile on Saturday, who was having a disastrous halftime performance at the Milwaukee Bucks game?      A: JA RULE

3) Also on Saturday, who released their annual letter, where they warned of the prospect of a "megacatastrophe?"         A: WARREN BUFFETT

4) More from Saturday, a college baseball game was delayed when (what) fell from the sky?       A: A FISH

5) Finally on Saturday, who became the all tiem wins leader in NASCAR's Truck Series?         A: KYLE BUSCH

Tags: 
98.5 Cash Chet Buchanan Game jackpot Kayla KLUC Las Vegas pop culture Spence Spences Challenge terrible herbst The Chet Buchanan Show trivia win money

Recent Podcast Audio
Is GoFundMe A Good Place For Your Kids To Get $$? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 235 The Chet Buchanan Show
Robert Kraft's Orchids of New England Day Spa The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 234 The Chet Buchanan Show
A'ja Wilson Is Back In Town... She Plays Kayla In 15 Seconds of Panic. Spence Debuts a New Song Of The Week For The Snow Day. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 233 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes