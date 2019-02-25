Spence's Challenge: Monday, February 25th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $423)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (2/26) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who grabbed for a security guard's gun after getting thrown out of Floyd Mayweather's birthday party Saturday? A: TYGA

2) Meanwhile on Saturday, who was having a disastrous halftime performance at the Milwaukee Bucks game? A: JA RULE

3) Also on Saturday, who released their annual letter, where they warned of the prospect of a "megacatastrophe?" A: WARREN BUFFETT

4) More from Saturday, a college baseball game was delayed when (what) fell from the sky? A: A FISH

5) Finally on Saturday, who became the all tiem wins leader in NASCAR's Truck Series? A: KYLE BUSCH