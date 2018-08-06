Spence's Challenge: Monday, August 6th

The Chet Buchanan Show

August 6, 2018
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $798)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who jumped in on Twitter over the weekend to defend Pink's work ethic?      A: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

2) Cardi B was hanging out with new celebrity friends this weekend. Who?      A: THE KARDASHIANS

3) A freight train derailed with its cars crashing onto light rail tracks below in what city yesterday?       A: PITTSBURGH

4) Who thought they bought the Brady Bunch house this weekend, only to get outbid by a Hollywood studio?       A: LANCE BASS

5) ESPN's College Gameday will do their first show of the season from what University?      A: NOTRE DAME

Tags: 
98.5 Cash Chet Buchanan Game jackpot Kayla KLUC Las Vegas pop culture Spence Spences Challenge terrible herbst The Chet Buchanan Show trivia win money

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 131 The Chet Buchanan Show
Gabby's friend called her out and now she's Pissed, Spence debuts a new "Song of the Week" The Chet Buchanan Show
Episode 130 of "The Chet Buchanan Show" The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 129 The Chet Buchanan Show
We figure out, through the Relationship Test, that Davey is a Freak The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Church of Spencetology Ep. 011 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes