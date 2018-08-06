Spence's Challenge: Monday, August 6th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $798)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who jumped in on Twitter over the weekend to defend Pink's work ethic? A: JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE

2) Cardi B was hanging out with new celebrity friends this weekend. Who? A: THE KARDASHIANS

3) A freight train derailed with its cars crashing onto light rail tracks below in what city yesterday? A: PITTSBURGH

4) Who thought they bought the Brady Bunch house this weekend, only to get outbid by a Hollywood studio? A: LANCE BASS

5) ESPN's College Gameday will do their first show of the season from what University? A: NOTRE DAME