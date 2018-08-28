Spence's Challenge: Monday, August 27th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $348)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:50a..... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) A man jumped onstage at an Atlanta concert over the weekend and tried to go backstage. Who were they trying to get to? A: JAY-Z AND BEYONCE

2) Which pop star turned TV personality has entered treatment for PTSD, alcohol and sex addiction issues? A: MEL B

3) Jemele Hill made headlines this weekend as she has been bought out of her contract by which television network? A: ESPN

4) His parents are outraged, and they made national headlines after a North Carolina 5th Grader referrred to his teacher as what? A: MA'AM

5) Which NBA Free Agent, who most recently played for the Warriors and Lakers, got arrested this weekend? A: NICK YOUNG