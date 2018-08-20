Spence's Challenge: Monday, August 20th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $223)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:30a..... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) It doesn't appear super serious, but a tropical storm is brewing in the Atlantic, and it's headed for Ireland, of all places. What's its name? A: ERNESTO

2) Colin Kaepernick has been in a little bit of a Twitter dust-up with which NFL GM? A: JOHN ELWAY (OF THE BRONCOS)

3) What Hollywood star is getting backlash for their tribute painting of Aretha Franklin? A: JIM CARREY

4) Ben Affleck appears to be single again as he was spotted on a date with a model who is most notable for being seen in what? A: PLAYBOY

5) A restaurant in New Orleans' French Quarter is suing which celebrity chef? A: GORDON RAMSAY