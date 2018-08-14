Spence's Challenge: Monday, August 13th

The Chet Buchanan Show

August 14, 2018
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $123)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:50a..... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Four members of the cast of hwat iconic 80s movie reunited at a fan expo in Boston over the weekend?     A: BACK TO THE FUTURE

2) What movie was number one at the box office this weekend?      A: THE MEG

3) Which big Hollywood star owns Wine Enthusiast's top-rated gin company, Aviation Gin?      A: RYAN REYNOLDS

4) Which NFL team had a fan in full uniform slip past security and attempt to join training camp practice Saturday?      A: PITTSBURGH STEELERS

5) Governor Sandoval became the first Nevada Governor in our nearly 154 year of statehood to do what while in office?      A: GET MARRIED

Tags: 
spence spunk's challenge chet buchanan trivia contest radio kayla 98.5 kluc las vegas terrible herbst jackpot

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 135 The Chet Buchanan Show
Davey gets emotional taking his oldest kid to her First Day of school, Kayla and Spence are back from DJ School The Chet Buchanan Show
BSB's Howie and Nick talk; Chet Buchanan Show, Aug. 7, 2018 The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence finally LOST in 'Spence's Challenge', Heather's BF wants his Ex to stay over?? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 134 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 133 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes