Spence's Challenge: Monday, August 13th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas.

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $123)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:50a..... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Four members of the cast of hwat iconic 80s movie reunited at a fan expo in Boston over the weekend? A: BACK TO THE FUTURE

2) What movie was number one at the box office this weekend? A: THE MEG

3) Which big Hollywood star owns Wine Enthusiast's top-rated gin company, Aviation Gin? A: RYAN REYNOLDS

4) Which NFL team had a fan in full uniform slip past security and attempt to join training camp practice Saturday? A: PITTSBURGH STEELERS

5) Governor Sandoval became the first Nevada Governor in our nearly 154 year of statehood to do what while in office? A: GET MARRIED