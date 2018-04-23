Spence's Challenge: Monday, April 23rd

What would you do with over $1,600?? A whole heck of a lot!!!

How does it work?? Chet crafts 5 questions based on headlines from the previous 24 hours. So read some of those news posts in your Facebook timeline, and get ready to call Tuesday morning at 7:25a. If you can tie Spence in answers, you'll take home the Terrible Herbst jackpot (currently at $623)...... beat him for a $1,000 bonus.

And here, we'll even give you Monday's questions to reference:

1) In shockingly human moment, who bit it on the Coachella stage this weekend? A: BEYONCE

2) Which Las Vegas native Major League Baseball star got his in the head with a pitch yesterday? A: KRIS

3) A woman was fined $500 for taking (what) from a Delta Airlines flight? A: AN APPLE

4) The internet pounced on Kim K. for misspelling a word in her birthday card to sister Kourtney. What word? A: GLUTEN

5) President George HW Bush honored his late wife at her funeral yesterday by wearing socks decorated with what? A: BOOKS