Spence's Challenge: Monday, April 22nd, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $473)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (4/23) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Paul Teutel Sr. is in the midst of a nasty bankruptcy proceeding. Which reality show was he the star of? A: AMERICAN CHOPPER

2) Prayers to the NFL quarterback whose wife is recovering from a 12-hour brain surgery. What team does he play for? A: DETROIT LIONS

3) Some Rebel fans have forever thought Rick Pitino should be their coach, but which NBA team is he supposedly talking with? A: CLEVELAND CAVALIERS

4) Sixteen sick passengers were transported to the hospital from a flight Sunday from Miami that landed in what city? A: BOSTON

5) A pizza restaurant in which state temporarily closed after employees posted on social that they put laxatives in food? A: TEXAS