Spence's Challenge: Monday, April 16th

Here are Monday's questions for you reference:

1) In a recall that covers nine states due to fears of salmonella issue, officials have recalled over 207 million WHAT? A: EGGS

2) What movie was number one at the Box Office this weekend? A: RAMPAGE

3) What piece of custom James Bond memorabilia did Daniel Craig just put up for auction? A: CAR

4) Pahrump's most famous resident, Art Bell, died on Friday the 13th at age 72. What did he do that made him famous? A: RADIO SHOW

5) Yesterday was Jackie Robinson Day in Major League Baseball. Every player wore the same number. Which one? A: 42