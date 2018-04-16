Spence's Challenge: Monday, April 16th

The Chet Buchanan Show

April 16, 2018
Kayla
.... And the Terrible Herbst Jackpot just keeps climbing. If you can tie Spence on Tuesday morning, you will get $523..... if you can beat him, there is a $1000 bonus. All you have to do is read some headlines. So skim your timeline and get ready to call us at 7:25a Tuesday morning. 

Here are Monday's questions for you reference:

1) In a recall that covers nine states due to fears of salmonella issue, officials have recalled over 207 million WHAT?             A: EGGS

2) What movie was number one at the Box Office this weekend?               A: RAMPAGE

3) What piece of custom James Bond memorabilia did Daniel Craig just put up for auction?               A: CAR

4) Pahrump's most famous resident, Art Bell, died on Friday the 13th at age 72. What did he do that made him famous?               A: RADIO SHOW

5) Yesterday was Jackie Robinson Day in Major League Baseball. Every player wore the same number. Which one?               A: 42

