Spence's Challenge: Friday, September 7th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $548)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) What Danish brewery, that is also a big soccer sponsor, solved their six pack packaging issue by now literally gluing all six cans together? A: CARLSBERG

2) Which Major League Baseball team's broadcasters got into a physical fight after Tuesday's game? A: DETROIT TIGERS

3) Which auto maker recalled two million pickups to fix a potential fire hazard? A: FORD

4) The European Union approved Apple's purchase of which music discovery app? A: SHAZAM

5) Lyft launched a new service in Denver yesterday. What fleet of vehicles do they now offer? A: SCOOTERS