Spence's Challenge: Friday, Sept 28th

Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas.

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $173)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) There's a Mister Rogers movie coming out in October of 2019. Yesterday, the first picture of the actor playing Mister Rogers, in character, was released. Who's the actor? A: TOM HANKS

2) What company just won a $9.2 Billion contract to build new Air Force training jet? A: BOEING

3) Which former Real Housewife is getting blasted on social for allegeldy photoshopping a picture of her 4-year-old? A: KIM ZOLCIAK-BIERMANN

4) Which Jersey Shore alum just filed for divorce? A: J-WOWW

5) What retailer is in trouble after their stock plunged 21% yesterday in their worst trading day ever? A: BED BATH AND BEYOND