Spence's Challenge: Friday, Sept. 14th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas.

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $623)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) A model went into labor at whose New York Fashion Week show? A: RIHANNA

2) A "significant character" will reportedly die this season on what long-running comedy? A: MODERN FAMILY

3) What singer just locked down a very obscure world record? A: TONY BENNETT

4) Another auto recall! This time who's recalling 1.2 Million trucks due to a power steering problem? A: GM

5) What team's longtime 3rd baseman and captain is expecting to retire at the end of the season? A: NEW YORK METS