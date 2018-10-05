Spence's Challenge: Friday, October 5th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $273)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) In a storyline that has run all week, the headline Thursday read, "Is Damon Wayans really leaving show?" What show? A: LETHAL WEAPON

2) 6.5 Million pounds of Arizona beef has been has been recalled due to an outbreak of what? A: SALMONELLA

3) Who got headlines for posting a crypitc Instagram message late Wednesday about being "brutally broken?" A: KHLOE KARDASHIAN

4) There is much confusion over a bizarre Egypt Air inflight magazine interview with whom? A: DREW BARRRYMORE

5) NBC's Megyn Kelly was quoted as saying, "I know too much that others don't." Who is she talking about? A: MATT LAUER