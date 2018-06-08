Spence's Challenge: Friday, June 8th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $98)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) What prominent polititcian will not endorse their son for Congress, in the interest of avoiding what they call "dynasty politics?" A: BERNIE SANDERS

2) People are stealing millions from British grocery stores by scanning items as what food? A: CARROTS

3) What classic snack food is unleashing five new flavors later this year? A: OREO

4) What 2018 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee will not be attending the induction ceremony? A: TERRELL OWENS

5) Who shared a rare picture of their daughter yesterday... looking stunning on prom night? A: KELLY RIPA