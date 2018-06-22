Spence's Challenge: Friday, June 22nd

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $273)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Although it is almost certainly a mistake, who seems to be inadvertently selling a Nazi symbol necklace to promote their World Tour? A: SHAKIRA

2) The Washington Capitals are so horrible that even after winning a Stanley Cup, their coach quit. What team will he coach now? A: NEW YORK ISLANDERS

3) CEO Bryan Krzanich has resigned from what company after a recent probe uncovered a consensual relationship that violated policy? A: INTEL

4) A report is circulating that the NFL is expected to suspend which quarterback for 3 games for violating its personal conduct policy? A: JAMEIS WINSTON

5) Who was spotted sobbing in the front row of Louis Vuitton's Show during Paris Fashion Week? A: KANYE