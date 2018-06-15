Spence's Challenge: Friday, June 15th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $223)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) John Mellencamp, Kool and the Gang, and Jermaine Dupri are all part of the 2018 class that was inducted into what Hall of Fame last night? A: SONGWRITERS

2) Robbie Williams sang to kick off the World Cup.... but what else did he do that really got people's attention? A: FLIPPED OFF THE CAMERA

3) For the first time in 5 years, what comedian is going on tour, doing 8 dates in 3 cities over the course of two weeks in August? A: ELLEN DEGENERES

4) Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex, kicked off her royal duties yesterday by being whose +1 at an event? A: QUEEN ELIZABETH

5) There was a massive whiskey spill on a highway in Arkansas. What kind of whiskey? A: FIREBALL