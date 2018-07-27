Spence's Challenge: Friday, July 27th

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $648)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Some of the best basketball players in the world arein town for Team USA Minicamp. Whose official team portrait makes it appears that HE may be having a pretty good time? A: JOHN WALL

2) Oooooooooo!! Matt Lauer was spotted having dinner with whom? A: HIS WIFE... IN A GROUP PEOPLE

3) Eminem is in a court battle, not over music or family.... but over what? A: RETAIL/CLOTHING TRADEMARK

4) Who picked up the bill for an entire restaurant patio of people that began chanting curse words at them? A: LANCE ARMSTRONG

5) Burger King is doing a clever promotion to raise awareness about which tax? A: PINK TAX