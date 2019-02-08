Spence's Challenge: Friday, February 8th, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

February 8, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Entertainment
Features
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $198)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (2/8) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Oldschool showbiz guy Woody Allen has filed a $68 Million lawsuit against whom?        A: AMAZON

2) Team LeBron had the first pick in the NBA All-Star draft. Who did he pick?        A: KEVIN DURANT

3) Who shared her bad mammogram experience with her million-plus Instagram followers?         A: SARAH SILVERMAN

4) Whose online banking and mobile apps suffered widespread outages Thursday?         A: WELLS FARGO

5) Social media when nuts over Zac Efron's shirtless pic. Who else is in the picture?         A: HIS YOUNGER BROTHER

