Spence's Challenge: Friday, February 22nd, 2019

Friday, February 22nd, 2019

The Chet Buchanan Show

February 22, 2019
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Chet Buchanan Show
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $398)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (2/25) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) Barack Obama was at the Duke/North Carolina game Wednesday and the internet went nuts over his bomber jacket. What did it have on the sleeve?       A: 44

2) What kind of waterfall reappeared at Yosemite National Park?        A: LAVA WATERFALL 

3) It's true! Nintendo is replacing their President and CEO with a guy named what?        A: BOWSER

4) Who told Vanity Fair that they are a "queer person in a hetero relationship?"      A: MILEY CYRUS

5) Who'se the executive producer and narrator of the Twilight Zone reboot?       A: JORDAN PEELE

