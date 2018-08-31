Spence's Challenge: Friday, August 31st

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $448)..... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a..... in fact, here are Friday's questions for you to reference:

1) On Ellen yesterday, there was mini-reunion of which late-eighties show? A: SAVED BY THE BELL

2) The New Zealand village of Omaui has sparked outrage by banning what? A: CATS

3) What movie star's foundation is about to be sued over houses they built in New Orleans after Katrina? A: BRAD PITT

4) Prince Harry briefly sand onstage during a date night to charity performance with Dutchess Meghan. What or who did they see? A: HAMILTON

5) Kim K. is getting mom-shamed after letting 5-year-old North wear what? A: A BIKINI