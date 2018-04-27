Spence's Challenge: Friday, April 27th

Every time Spence wins, we throw another $25 on the Terrible Herbst Spence's Challenge Jackpot...... So it currently sits at $748 (if you can tie him). Beat Spence for a $1,000 bonus. So visit a couple of news sites, skim your social media timeline and get that phone ready to call 702.364.9898 Monday morning at 7:25a. In fact, here are Friday's questions for you to use as a reference:

1) With the first pick in the 2018 NFL Draft..... the Cleveland Browns selected who? A: BAKER MAYFIELD

2) What's the big deal with Royal Caribbean's "Symphony of the Seas?" A: WORLD'S LARGEST CRUISE SHIP

3) Yesterday, Boston officials approved changing the name of Yawkey Way, which is right outside what famous landmark? A) FENWAY PARK

4) Which car maker is investing $170 Million to build a plant in Mississippi, creating 400 jobs? A: TOYOTA

5) What Hollywood star gets up shortly after 3 and says, "I love getting in a 4am workout to jump-start my day?" A: MARK WAHLBERG