"Rocketing" First Pitch at The Aviators Game
... Or Whatever She Calls That Attempt.
August 21, 2019
Thank You again to the Las Vegas Aviators for inviting 'The Chet Buchanan Show' out to throw out the first pitch. We promise not to send Kayla out next time if you EVER invite us back again. LOL. And while Kayla was officialy the worst first pitch that night, she definitely doesn't compare to these epic fails:
Carly Rae Jepsen at the height of her powers could still barely keep it in the park.
Didn't Michael Jordan play baseball too? Maybe that was just a movie afterall.
50 Cent... More Like 50 Percent of an actual Pitch. JK JK.