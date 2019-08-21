"Rocketing" First Pitch at The Aviators Game

Thank You again to the Las Vegas Aviators for inviting 'The Chet Buchanan Show' out to throw out the first pitch. We promise not to send Kayla out next time if you EVER invite us back again. LOL. And while Kayla was officialy the worst first pitch that night, she definitely doesn't compare to these epic fails:

Carly Rae Jepsen at the height of her powers could still barely keep it in the park.

Video of Carly Rae Jepsen Throws Terrible First Pitch

Didn't Michael Jordan play baseball too? Maybe that was just a movie afterall.

Video of Michael Jordan throws out the first pitch at Wrigley Field

50 Cent... More Like 50 Percent of an actual Pitch. JK JK.