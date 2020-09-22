Raiders' Star Darren Waller Hangs w/ the Chet Buchanan Show

September 22, 2020
Darren Waller showed the World that he is one badass football player, but he is proving he is also a badass human being. One of his first goals when he reached Las Vegas was to establish a chapter of his charity and hit the ground running with a fundraiser. The Chet Buchanan Show checked in with #83 to find out about the gala and why this cause is so important to him. LISTEN and ENJOY. 

