Raiders' Star Darren Waller Hangs w/ the Chet Buchanan Show
He's Got Something big in the works...
September 22, 2020
Darren Waller showed the World that he is one badass football player, but he is proving he is also a badass human being. One of his first goals when he reached Las Vegas was to establish a chapter of his charity and hit the ground running with a fundraiser. The Chet Buchanan Show checked in with #83 to find out about the gala and why this cause is so important to him. LISTEN and ENJOY.