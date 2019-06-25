PODCAST: Lil Jess's Friend Is Making A HUGE Mistake
Episode 305 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show'
June 25, 2019
Categories:
How many 1-Hit-Wonders do can you name?? FYI, we really suck at this. Lil Jess is super concerned her friend is making a mistake. Should she say something or let her friend go down in flames?
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
26 Jun
Swimdustry Wednesdays with Audrey Lee! Flamingo Hotel & Casino.
29 Jun
Machine Gun Kelly: The Hotel Diablo World Tour The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort
03 Jul
Swimdustry Wednesdays with Audrey Lee! Flamingo Hotel & Casino.
04 Jul
4th of July Celebration Red Rock Resort
06 Jul
Jon Bellion: The Glory Sound Prep Tour House of Blues Las Vegas