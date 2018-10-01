Places To Go on 1 Oct. Anniversary

It's the 1 year anniversary of the 1 October Shooting, and yes it's tough. We, unfortunately, lost 58 lives last year at the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Hundreds more were injured shaking the Las Vegas Valley to its core. The message for today is "Be there for each other. Share in the Remembrance. Be kind." In fact, here are some of the events going on today if you need an outlet:

- Sunrise Remembrance at the Clark County Government Center Amphitheater at 6:30a. Speakers and 58 Moments of Silence.

- United Blood Services is hosting a blood drive at the Las Vegas Convention Center to honor those lost, injured and affected by 1 October. Starts at 7a and continues through until 7p.

- "Praying for Our City" remembrance event on City Hall front steps at 11:30a.

- Las Vegas Healing Garden New Remembrance Wall Dedication will happen at 6:30pm tonight. The Mayor will dedicate new Remembrance Wall and Wings statue created by artist Bobby Jacobs.

- Reading of the Names Ceremony will take place at 10:05 pm. The names of the 58 victims will be read at the Las Vegas Community Healing Garden​.

- At 10:01 p.m. Marquees along the Strip and throughout the Valley will go dark, including the Las Vegas sign, in honor of the victims.

- At any point today, you can swing by the Welcome to Las Vegas sign. The gentlemen who made those 58 crosses produced 58 more for everyone to see.

- 98.5 KLUC will hold a moment of silence at 10:05am and then again at 10:05pm to honor those whose lives were cut short.