P1 Power Rankings: Week 4

The Chet Buchanan Show honors its most passionate fans

July 17, 2019
A P1 is a person that listens to The Chet Buchanan Show on purpose. There are many designations like "P1D1" is a P1 from day 1 or "P1AF" obviously is P1 as....well, you get it. The main thing is that you listen to the show. We decided that we should put together a rankings of our most prolific listeners. Much like pro sports have their power rankings, we should have ours. A new podcast comes out every Tuesday morning. The criteria is pretty basic; interact with the show. We made judgements based on calling in and participating, social media participation and event & remote broadcast participation.

Here are P1 Power Rankings for LAST WEEK:


1. (NR) Hannah from Northtown

2. (5)  Jesse Da Show Filla 

3. (2)  Queen of the First Pick, Brandi Pineda

4. (1)  DLK, Deanna Lee Kizer 

5. (NR) Chloe & Jeff (The Power Couple) Brooks "The Fish" Slater

Also receving votes:

John Stewart, Wayne the FlaggerSalty DanFormer "Surrogate" Champion - Angie Morales, Hot Chick Val, Michelle Cable (Her weekend is always better than yours), Big Mike, Corporal ReyesJoel FranklinHot Ryan,

Bubbling under (in no particular order): 

Laurie B.Jennifer Kyle-Linan, Professor Blue, Big Steve, "Damn, You Thick" Jay, , Bubba, LeahLouWho, BritChickVic, Brock, BBoyBuckles,  Former Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, Alix Mertel, David Benjamin, Bruce Merrin, Kylie West, Shelly & Charley, Maureen Tuvell, Malcolm Subban, Shadow Creek Golf Course Staff,

Make sure to follow the Chet Buchanan Show: Chet, Spence, Kayla & Lil Jess.

 

