One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating Fills a Truck!!
98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive
December 11, 2020
It was a few short months ago when we weren't even sure there was going to be a Toy Drive to listen to... but not if our friends from One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating could help it. Donovan and his entire team are so dedicated to the cause and this community that they went to bat to continue this holiday tradition. They knew that this year, more than ever, families needed a smile above all and that's what they brought. LISTEN!!!!