One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating Fills a Truck!!

98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive

December 11, 2020
Kayla
Kayla
Categories: 
Audio
Chet Buchanan Show
Toy Drive

It was a few short months ago when we weren't even sure there was going to be a Toy Drive to listen to... but not if our friends from One Hour Air Conditioning and Heating could help it. Donovan and his entire team are so dedicated to the cause and this community that they went to bat to continue this holiday tradition. They knew that this year, more than ever, families needed a smile above all and that's what they brought. LISTEN!!!! 

Tags: 
Chet Buchanan
Toy Drive
98.5
kluc las vegas
one hour
heating
air conditioning
donation

Recent Podcast Audio
Planet Fitness Never Miss a Toy Drive The Chet Buchanan Show
PT's Taverns Don't Need a Pass... They Dropped the Hammer at Toy Drive. The Chet Buchanan Show
One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating Filled a Truck!!! The Chet Buchanan Show
The Joint Chiropractic Goes All Out At Toy Drive The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Buchanan
Tropical Smoothie Comes Back with a MEGA Donation The Chet Buchanan Show
Venetian Resort and Sands Cares Doing Something Unique to Raise Money The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes