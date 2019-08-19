Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater... Even When It Comes To Food.
Episode 333 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show'
August 19, 2019

Do you subscribe to the idea that "once a cheater, always a cheater?" This may be a stretch but this girl thinks her man is cheating on her with In-N-Out. You have to HEAR this.
