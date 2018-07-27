Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Engaged After 2 Months of Dating

Too quick??

July 27, 2018
Kayla

© Anthony Behar

Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Entertainment

 

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly engaged after just two months of dating. According to People, the 25-year-old popped the question a week ago when they celebrated Chopra's 36th birthday in London. Jonas allegedly shut down a Tiffany store in New York City before the trip so he could buy an engagement ring. On Thursday night, Chopra's director Ali Abbas Zafar from the Indian film Bharat alluded to her engagement with a cryptic tweet. "Yes, Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special. She told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her," he wrote. "Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life." Chopra and Jonas have had a whirlwind romance in the past two months in which they traveled all over the world and met each other's families.

Tags: 
priyanka chopra nick jonas engaged celebrity engagement wedding tiffanys

Recent Podcast Audio
Who know Spence was so passionate about Cereal?? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 126 The Chet Buchanan Show
We talk to the Pros about Demi Lovato, When can you say you've ACTUALLY been somewhere? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 125 The Chet Buchanan Show
60 Seconds with Roseanne KLUC Edit w mx The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet delivers a sweet message from halfway around the World The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes