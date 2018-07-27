Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Engaged After 2 Months of Dating

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are reportedly engaged after just two months of dating. According to People, the 25-year-old popped the question a week ago when they celebrated Chopra's 36th birthday in London. Jonas allegedly shut down a Tiffany store in New York City before the trip so he could buy an engagement ring. On Thursday night, Chopra's director Ali Abbas Zafar from the Indian film Bharat alluded to her engagement with a cryptic tweet. "Yes, Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special. She told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her," he wrote. "Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life." Chopra and Jonas have had a whirlwind romance in the past two months in which they traveled all over the world and met each other's families.