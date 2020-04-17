More "Good News" Stories from the Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are a few more good news stories from the outbreak . . .

1. Warehouse stores are making it easier for front line workers to shop. Sam's Club introduced "Hero Shopping Hours" . . . BJ's Wholesale has special hours too . . . and Costco is letting them skip the line.

2. A guy in Kenya who says he was inspired by Mother Teresa has helped feed over 24,000 families in the last few weeks.

3. (Careful!) A woman in Utah went viral this week after she started wearing a facemask with cartoon PENISES all over it. They were such a hit online, she started making them for charity. And she's already raised over $50,000.

4. Some kids don't have the internet at home. So a school district in Austin, Texas is using more than 100 internet-equipped school busses as Wi-Fi hot spots.

5. The British World War Two vet who's been walking for charity has now raised over $20 MILLION. His goal was to walk across his back patio 100 times by his 100th birthday. And he finished yesterday, two weeks early. Now hundreds of thousands of people have signed a petition for him to be KNIGHTED by the Queen.