More "Good News" Stories from the Coronavirus Outbreak

Chet's Good Feeling Stories from Friday, April 17th

April 17, 2020
Kayla
Buses

Here are a few more good news stories from the outbreak . . .

1.  Warehouse stores are making it easier for front line workers to shop.  Sam's Club introduced "Hero Shopping Hours" . . . BJ's Wholesale has special hours too . . . and Costco is letting them skip the line.

2.  A guy in Kenya who says he was inspired by Mother Teresa has helped feed over 24,000 families in the last few weeks.

3.  (Careful!)  A woman in Utah went viral this week after she started wearing a facemask with cartoon PENISES all over it.  They were such a hit online, she started making them for charity.  And she's already raised over $50,000.

4.  Some kids don't have the internet at home.  So a school district in Austin, Texas is using more than 100 internet-equipped school busses as Wi-Fi hot spots.

5.  The British World War Two vet who's been walking for charity has now raised over $20 MILLION.  His goal was to walk across his back patio 100 times by his 100th birthday.  And he finished yesterday, two weeks early.  Now hundreds of thousands of people have signed a petition for him to be KNIGHTED by the Queen.

