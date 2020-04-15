More "Good News" Stories from the Coronavirus Outbreak

Chet's Good Feeling Stories from Wednesday, April 15th

April 15, 2020
Kayla
Kayla
Rainbow

Getty Images North America

Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show

Here are a few more good news stories we've seen today . . .

1.  A Make-a-Wish kid in New Jersey couldn't go to Disney World.  So people in her community organized a parade, and showed up to her house dressed as Disney characters.

2.  Two doctors at a Duke University hospital had to cancel their wedding.  So they got married at work instead, and livestreamed it on Zoom.  The bride's coworkers even made her a bouquet and veil out of tissue paper.

3.  A special-ed teacher in Texas is using most of his stimulus check to make masks for his students.

4.  Dozens of hospital workers in Texas are trending online after they formed a virtual choir, and sang the song "Count on Me" by Bruno Mars.

5.  Remember the 99-year-old World War Two vet who started walking laps on his patio to raise $1,000 for charity?  He's now raised about FIVE MILLION dollars in one week.

6.  A rainbow appeared over New York City on Monday at 7:00 P.M., right after everyone went to their windows and cheered for healthcare workers.

Tags: 
Chet Buchanan
98.5
KLUC
Las Vegas
good feeling stories
radio