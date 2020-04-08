More "Good News" Stories from the Coronavirus Outbreak

Here are a few more good news stories we've seen today . . .

1. Canada may have figured out the MOST Canadian way to thank healthcare workers. At 7:00 P.M. each night, they go outside and bang hockey sticks on the ground.

2. A 16-year-old pilot in Virginia convinced his dad to turn their flying lessons into humanitarian missions. They started something called "Operation SOS" that stands for "Supplies Over Skies." And they're delivering masks and gloves to hospitals all across the state.

3. A seven-year-old piano prodigy in Greece wrote an original song about the lockdown called the "Isolation Waltz". And it's now trending on YouTube.

Video of Stelios Kerasidis(7)- isolation waltz ( το βαλς της απομόνωσης)

4. A new survey found that in the past two weeks, more than 1 in 5 Americans have donated to causes that are helping other people who've been impacted by the crisis.

5. A restaurant chain in Florida called Datz has been selling off their collection of rare alcohol to keep paying their employees. And they got a big boost the other day. Their most expensive bottle was a 25-year-old bourbon they were trying to sell for $20,000. Instead, an anonymous customer DOUBLED it, and gave them 40 grand.