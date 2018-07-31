Kesha drops FIRST TRAILER for 'Rainbow - The Film'

Kesha has released the emotional trailer for her new documentary Rainbow - The Film. Released on Monday, the minute-long trailer documents Kesha’s creative process during the making of her Rainbow album, amidst her legal battle with producer Dr. Luke. “Sometimes things feel like, like they’re too much to handle,” she explains in a voice over. “You may be able to pull it together and put on a front in front of others. But inside you’re trapped, suffocating slowly.” The visual also features a series of shots from live shows, recording sessions and photos shoots. Rainbow - The Film will be available on August 10 exclusively through Apple Music.

