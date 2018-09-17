Kelly Clarkson Is Going on Tour

.... And You'll Love Who Is Touring With Her

September 17, 2018
Kayla
Kelly Clarkson tour
Categories: 
Concerts
Entertainment
Music

Kelly Clarkson will hit the road in 2019 for a North American tour in support of her Meaning of Life album. Clarkson announced the tour on Instagram Friday, noting that she will be joined by country singer Kelsea Ballerini and The Voice’s Season 14 champ Brynn Cartelli.

✨Sign up for the Kelly Clarkson fan club by 9/17 at 10 am ET to get exclusive access to the #MeaningOfLifeTour tickets! Link in bio.✨-Team KC

A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on

The tour is set to kick off January 24 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, and will include stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Kansas City, Detroit, Chicago and Dallas. The trek will wrap up March 30 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Tickets go on sale to the general public September 24. 

 

Tags: 
Kelly Clarkson
KLUC 98.5
Tour
Music
Concerts
Entertainment

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 155 The Chet Buchanan Show
Who just KILLS the movie for you? The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence wrote his best Song of the Week probably EVER. And why isn't Kayla satisfied with Jacob the Movie Guy? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 154 The Chet Buchanan Show
Hailey Dawson on 'The Chet Buchanan Show' The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 153 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes