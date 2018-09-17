Kelly Clarkson Is Going on Tour

Kelly Clarkson will hit the road in 2019 for a North American tour in support of her Meaning of Life album. Clarkson announced the tour on Instagram Friday, noting that she will be joined by country singer Kelsea Ballerini and The Voice’s Season 14 champ Brynn Cartelli.

The tour is set to kick off January 24 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, and will include stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Kansas City, Detroit, Chicago and Dallas. The trek will wrap up March 30 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Tickets go on sale to the general public September 24.