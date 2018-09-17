Kelly Clarkson Is Going on Tour
.... And You'll Love Who Is Touring With Her
September 17, 2018
Kelly Clarkson will hit the road in 2019 for a North American tour in support of her Meaning of Life album. Clarkson announced the tour on Instagram Friday, noting that she will be joined by country singer Kelsea Ballerini and The Voice’s Season 14 champ Brynn Cartelli.
✨Sign up for the Kelly Clarkson fan club by 9/17 at 10 am ET to get exclusive access to the #MeaningOfLifeTour tickets! Link in bio.✨-Team KC
The tour is set to kick off January 24 at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, California, and will include stops in cities such as Los Angeles, Kansas City, Detroit, Chicago and Dallas. The trek will wrap up March 30 at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina. Tickets go on sale to the general public September 24.