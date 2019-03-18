Kayla's Challenge Questions: Monday, March 18, 2019

No Spence on this post-St. Patrick's Day Monday... which means Kayla had to step up and play the game. It was just an exhibition round so no cash up for grabs, but prizes nonetheless. The regular season picks up Tuesday morning when Spence returns.

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $773)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (3/19) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Who... in their epic troll war with the Jonas Brothers... got a fake tattoo of Nick's face this weekend? A: JOHN STAMOS

2) As the Brad and Angelina battle goes on, Brad is apparently not happy that Angelina takes the kids to what? A: PREMIERES

3) Lori Laughlin's daughter Olivia Jade will not return to school after the bribery scandal. Remember which school? A: USC

4) Protests in Paris turned into riots Saturday. They're called the "Yellow (blank) protests." Yello what? A: VEST

5) The latest cover of Ok Magazine has Reese Witherspoon and which of her Hollywood buddies both pregnant with surprise babies? A: JENNIFER GARNER