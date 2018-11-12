Kayla's Challenge: Monday, November 12th

The Chet Buchanan Show

November 12, 2018
Kayla
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Spence

Spence was out sick on Monday, so Kayla stepped up... but we all know how bad she is at these things. Listen to her go into a full-on panic:

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $398)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed they're coming back to TV with their own network. What was the show that made them famous?       A: FIXER UPPER

2) What is the name of the devastating wildfire that has ravaged Southern California?      A: WOOLSEY FIRE

3) Suzy Whaley made history Friday as she was elected as the first female president of which organization?      A: PGA

4) The internet went a little nutty on Friday when Ice-T revealed he has never in his life eaten what food?      A: A BAGEL

5) "Dexter" star Michael C. Hall says he is not all the way (what?)      A: HETEROSEXUAL

Tags: 
98.5 Cash Chet Buchanan Game jackpot Kayla KLUC Las Vegas pop culture Spence Spences Challenge terrible herbst The Chet Buchanan Show trivia win money

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 191 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Ruined Seat Filler Producer Nudia's Tinder Date...But He Wasn't Even There! The Chet Buchanan Show
It's Unanimous! Jessica's Boyfriend Is Needy AF. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 190 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 189 The Chet Buchanan Show
We've heard from Emily, we've heard from Dashawn... and now his ex- speaks. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes