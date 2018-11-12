Kayla's Challenge: Monday, November 12th

Spence was out sick on Monday, so Kayla stepped up... but we all know how bad she is at these things. Listen to her go into a full-on panic:

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $398)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Chip and Joanna Gaines revealed they're coming back to TV with their own network. What was the show that made them famous? A: FIXER UPPER

2) What is the name of the devastating wildfire that has ravaged Southern California? A: WOOLSEY FIRE

3) Suzy Whaley made history Friday as she was elected as the first female president of which organization? A: PGA

4) The internet went a little nutty on Friday when Ice-T revealed he has never in his life eaten what food? A: A BAGEL

5) "Dexter" star Michael C. Hall says he is not all the way (what?) A: HETEROSEXUAL