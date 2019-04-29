Kayla's Challenge: Monday, April 29th, 2019

Spence was out sick Monday, so we put Kayla's brain to the test in a special exhibition round. But HERE is what normally happens:

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $573)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (4/30) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Monday's questions for you to reference:

1) Chip and Joanna Gaines got a visit in Texas from what other power couple? A: J-LO AND A-ROD

2) Chris Rock is taking heat for an Instagram joke he made about whom? A: WHITNEY HOUSTON

3) Who is the latest celebrity that was caught on video in an argument over a parking space? A: SYLVESTER STALLONE

4) Maria Shriver and Oprah Winfrey were amongthe guests at whoe bridal shower Saturday? A: KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER

5) Who built their wife a glowing "sleep box" so she's not stressed while she's sleeping? A: MARK ZUCKERBERG