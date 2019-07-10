Kayla Is Really Bad At Impersonating Star Wars Characters
Episode 312 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show'
July 10, 2019
Categories:
We play "GUESS THAT CHEATER!" And we discover that Kayla's Star Wars' impressions are just terrible... Oh Wait, we mean "Just Terrible, they are."
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
10 Jul
Swimdustry Wednesdays with Audrey Lee! Flamingo Hotel & Casino.
11 Jul
SWEETEST MOVIE SERIES with LIL JESS Fashion Show at the Great Hall
12 Jul
Backpacks 4 Class Acts Dropoff Event Walmart - Craig Rd.
13 Jul
Gary Owen Brings the Laughs to Vegas The Pearl at Palms Casino Resort
17 Jul
Swimdustry Wednesdays with Audrey Lee! Flamingo Hotel & Casino.