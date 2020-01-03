Jake Paul + Tana Mongeau SPLIT After Less Than 6 Months

In the good ole words of Ross Geller... "WE WERE ON A BREAK!!!" Admittedly, I've never understood the "break" or "pause" in a relationship. However, Youtubers Jake Paul and Tana Mangeau have popularized it once again.

Less than 6 months after saying "I Do," Jake and Tana are officially taking a break. They announced the news in separate Instagram posts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/B62A_BFh8wh/?hl=en

https://www.instagram.com/p/B62A_P8l3_Q/?hl=en

On Sunday, Tana posted a video about her struggle in finding happiness. She opened up about everything... The Wedding, Jake, Erika, Alissa, Mental Health, drugs, etc. “I’m so unhappy with the way my relationship with Jake looks in the public eye and I’ve done so much pretending that I don’t care what I do. So it’s my fault,” she said. “I loved Jake so much, I still do. But I did so much of being the cool girl and not caring because I wanted to do life with this person and I wanted to see them happy and thrive and I wanted to show them that there are people that will accept you for who you are.”

On the flip side, she also reflected on some happy times in her relationship with Jake:

“I loved the time I spent with Jake so much and who I felt like he was making me."

Something tells me this is just the beginning of this split. They spent nearly 6 months together. I need the dirt!