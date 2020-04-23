Here Are A Bunch of Stories That Will Make You Happy

Here are a few more good news stories from the outbreak . . .

1. An art teacher at an elementary school in Vermont bought a bunch of art supplies, like crayons and paint sets. Then she put together 173 "emergency art kits,"and mailed one to every kid in her school.

2. The company that makes Beanie Babies has a new bear named "Hope" that costs $5. And all the profits are going to the United Way's COVID-19 relief fund.

3. The head nurse for San Antonio's University Health System came up with a way to make cloth facemasks with material from A/C filters. And they might be more effective than N95 masks. Or at least a solid replacement if the N95s run out.

4. Last month, a nurse in Memphis asked an Uber driver to stop at McDonald's, because she hadn't had time to eat all day. So the driver raised money online to feed the ENTIRE hospital staff. And for the past month, she's dropped off food every day for 50 to 60 staff members. And people online have donated over $12,000 to pay for it.

5. There's an 89-year-old guy in northern Germany who's been dating an 85-year-old woman just across the border in Denmark. But the border's been closed since the crisis started. So for over a month, they've been meeting up at a border crossing every day for socially distanced dates. They mostly hang out and eat, or drink schnapps together.