Helix Electric Put the First Toys on The Truck

98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive

December 3, 2020
Kayla
Kayla
Audio
Chet Buchanan Show
Toy Drive

The 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive is a holiday tradition for so many people INCLUDING our friends from Helix Electric. In fact, Victor and his entire team worked night and day with all of their partners to collect nearly $20,000 to donate in toys and bikes. 

Victor Fuchs, President of HE, told Chet about how important this community has been for their business and how giving back was a way they could keep things moving forward. Just listent to the excitement in his voice!! 

Chet Buchanan
helix electric
98.5
KLUC
Las Vegas
Toy Drive