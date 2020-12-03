Helix Electric Put the First Toys on The Truck

The 98.5 KLUC Chet Buchanan Show Toy Drive is a holiday tradition for so many people INCLUDING our friends from Helix Electric. In fact, Victor and his entire team worked night and day with all of their partners to collect nearly $20,000 to donate in toys and bikes.

Victor Fuchs, President of HE, told Chet about how important this community has been for their business and how giving back was a way they could keep things moving forward. Just listent to the excitement in his voice!!