Recent Podcast Audio
Mariah Carey + Matchgame = Kangaroos... AND Spence Says YOU Should Go To HR. The Chet Buchanan Show
The Thanksgiving Quiz!! Amazon Product or NOT? The Top Shows of The Last 10 Years. The Chet Buchanan Show
You Started Dating A Promiscuous Girl... Uh Oh!! Spence Had Drama At The Karaoke Bar. The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Pawtastic Friends: Pre-Holiday Update! With Tyler Foxx... 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Spooky Halloween Theater... MUHAHAHAHAHA!! The Chet Buchanan Show
P1 Power Rankings: Week #19 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes