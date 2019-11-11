FREE Places to Eat On Veterans Day

... and thanks to all those who have served.

November 11, 2019
Kayla
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show

Restaurants around Las Vegas are really rolling out the red carpet for military Veterans on Monday. To wit, Lifehacker compiled a list of several eateries where former military personnel can chow down for free on Veterans Day:

1) Applebee's: Free dine-in meal

2) Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of wings and side of fries

3) California Pizza Kitchen: Free Pizza, salad, or pasta and a beverage

4) Chili's: Free entree (from a limited menu)

5) IHOP: Free breakfast combo or Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes

6) Little Caesars: Free Lunch Combo 11a.m.-2p.m.

7) Macaroni Grill: Free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti meal

8) Menchie's: Free 6-Ounce frozen yogurt

9) Olive Garden: Free entree with unlimited soup or salad and garlic bread

10) On The Border: Free Create Your Own Combo Meal

11) Peet's Coffee + Tea: Free coffee and tea

12) Red Robin: Free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries

13) Starbuck: Free tall brewed coffee

14) Texas Roadhouse: Free meal from a limited menu

15) Twin Peaks: Free meal

16) White Castle: Free breakfast combo or Castle combo

**DISCLAIMER: These restaurants are under no obligation to give free product. I would recommend asking about any deals prior to ordering your food.**

Tags: 
KLUC
98.5
Las Vegas
veterans day
free food
free meals

Recent Podcast Audio
The Thanksgiving Quiz!! Amazon Product or NOT? The Top Shows of The Last 10 Years. The Chet Buchanan Show
You Started Dating A Promiscuous Girl... Uh Oh!! Spence Had Drama At The Karaoke Bar. The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Pawtastic Friends: Pre-Holiday Update! With Tyler Foxx... 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Spooky Halloween Theater... MUHAHAHAHAHA!! The Chet Buchanan Show
P1 Power Rankings: Week #19 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Halloween Fact Or Full Of It... AND Scary Story Theater... MUHAHAHAHA!! The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes