FREE Places to Eat On Veterans Day

Restaurants around Las Vegas are really rolling out the red carpet for military Veterans on Monday. To wit, Lifehacker compiled a list of several eateries where former military personnel can chow down for free on Veterans Day:

1) Applebee's: Free dine-in meal

2) Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of wings and side of fries

3) California Pizza Kitchen: Free Pizza, salad, or pasta and a beverage

4) Chili's: Free entree (from a limited menu)

5) IHOP: Free breakfast combo or Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes

6) Little Caesars: Free Lunch Combo 11a.m.-2p.m.

7) Macaroni Grill: Free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti meal

8) Menchie's: Free 6-Ounce frozen yogurt

9) Olive Garden: Free entree with unlimited soup or salad and garlic bread

10) On The Border: Free Create Your Own Combo Meal

11) Peet's Coffee + Tea: Free coffee and tea

12) Red Robin: Free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries

13) Starbuck: Free tall brewed coffee

14) Texas Roadhouse: Free meal from a limited menu

15) Twin Peaks: Free meal

16) White Castle: Free breakfast combo or Castle combo

**DISCLAIMER: These restaurants are under no obligation to give free product. I would recommend asking about any deals prior to ordering your food.**