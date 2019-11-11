FREE Places to Eat On Veterans Day
... and thanks to all those who have served.
Restaurants around Las Vegas are really rolling out the red carpet for military Veterans on Monday. To wit, Lifehacker compiled a list of several eateries where former military personnel can chow down for free on Veterans Day:
1) Applebee's: Free dine-in meal
2) Buffalo Wild Wings: Free order of wings and side of fries
3) California Pizza Kitchen: Free Pizza, salad, or pasta and a beverage
4) Chili's: Free entree (from a limited menu)
5) IHOP: Free breakfast combo or Red, White and Blueberry Pancakes
6) Little Caesars: Free Lunch Combo 11a.m.-2p.m.
7) Macaroni Grill: Free Mom's Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti meal
8) Menchie's: Free 6-Ounce frozen yogurt
9) Olive Garden: Free entree with unlimited soup or salad and garlic bread
10) On The Border: Free Create Your Own Combo Meal
11) Peet's Coffee + Tea: Free coffee and tea
12) Red Robin: Free Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries
13) Starbuck: Free tall brewed coffee
14) Texas Roadhouse: Free meal from a limited menu
15) Twin Peaks: Free meal
16) White Castle: Free breakfast combo or Castle combo
**DISCLAIMER: These restaurants are under no obligation to give free product. I would recommend asking about any deals prior to ordering your food.**