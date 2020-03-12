Episode 419 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Kayla on Shark Tank

March 12, 2020
First things first, we are NOT talking about Coronavirus. You know what we know and that's enough about that for right now. We want to know what your family scam is... Chet used to run a scam at a speedway. Kayla's pitches her brilliant Shark Tank idea and we're seriously into it. And the show got some hate mail the other day that we have to address. It's also a Gary Spivey Thursday so listen to the man heal some stuff. ALL THAT and so much more on this episode of The Chet Buchanan Show. 

