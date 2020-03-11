Episode 418 of 'The Chet Buchanan Show': Women's World Cup

Chet has proof why the US Women's National Team SHOULD get paid the same as the men. We also agreed that coronavirus will not determine our lives; everyone needs to stop freaking out. QUESTION: What stupid thing as a kid did you believe in? And more stories from people who thew their ex's stuff out onto the driveway. Listen to so much more with Chet, Kayla and Lil'Jess RIGHT NOW.

